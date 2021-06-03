This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
