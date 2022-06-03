 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular