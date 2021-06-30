Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.