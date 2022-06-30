Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
