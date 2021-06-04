Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.34. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.