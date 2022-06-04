Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.