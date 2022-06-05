Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.