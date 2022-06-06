Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.