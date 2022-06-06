This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
