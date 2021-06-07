Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.