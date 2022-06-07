Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.