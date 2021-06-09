Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
