Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.