Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
