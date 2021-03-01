Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.