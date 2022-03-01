This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
