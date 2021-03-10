Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.