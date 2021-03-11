Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.