Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.