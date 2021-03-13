This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
