Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

