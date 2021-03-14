Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
