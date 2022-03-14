 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular