Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Local Weather

