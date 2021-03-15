For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 deg…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 2…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. W…