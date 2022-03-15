Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
