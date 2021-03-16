This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 deg…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. W…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…