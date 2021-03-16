 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

