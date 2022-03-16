This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expe…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for te…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 19 degrees is today's low. W…