Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
