Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expe…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 19 degrees is today's low. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake…