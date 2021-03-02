 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds cause havoc in and around Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics