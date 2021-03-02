This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
