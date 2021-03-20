Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.