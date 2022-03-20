This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.