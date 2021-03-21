This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
