Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

