This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
