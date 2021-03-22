 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

