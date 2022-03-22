Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.