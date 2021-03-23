Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
