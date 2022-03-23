 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular