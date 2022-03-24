This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
