This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
