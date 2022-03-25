This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
