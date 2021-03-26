 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics