Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
