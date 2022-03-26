For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
