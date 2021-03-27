For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds li…