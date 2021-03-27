Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.