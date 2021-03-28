This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
