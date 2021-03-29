Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.