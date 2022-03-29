Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.