Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.