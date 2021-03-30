Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.