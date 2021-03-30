This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
