 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics