Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Ge…
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. …
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…