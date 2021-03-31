Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.