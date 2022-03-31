For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
